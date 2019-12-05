Brahmastra Release Pushed: Alia Bhatt Reveals The Reason

Brahmastra, the upcoming magnum opus is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited projects of the Hindi cinema. The movie, which was initially supposed to hit the theatres in December 2019, has been pushed to 2020. In a recent media interaction, Alia Bhatt, the leading lady of Brahmastra revealed why the release has been pushed.

When she was asked about the multiple delays in the release of Brahmastra, the actress said "That is because it is a really different kind of a film. So good things take time". The movie, which is said to be a superhero trilogy features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary star essays a pivotal role in the movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The project has been surrounded by a huge hype since the day of the announcement, as it brings together some of the finest talents of the Indian cinema in both its cast and crew.

If things fall in place, the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy will hit the screens in Summer 2020. Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is said to be making an important cameo appearance in the movie. The much-hyped flick was widely shot at the various locations of Manali, Banaras, Bulgaria, and New York.

Brahmastra has also grabbed attention after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the lead actors of the project admitted that they are in a relationship. The couple is expected to tie the knot in the winter season of 2020, after the first part of the Ayan Mukerji directorial hits the theatres.

The movie features an extensive star cast, including Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Mouni Roy, Rashi Mal, Divyendu, Vishal Karwal, etc. Reportedly, a popular star of Bollywood has been roped in to appear as the parallel lead in the second part. Brahmastra is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

