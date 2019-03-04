Brahmastra Teaser To Be Released Today? Karan Johar Sends A Cryptic Tweet!

Nagarjuna's Cryptic Tweet

So there you go, folks! Nagarjuna's cryptic tweet about Brahmastra has got everybody up and talking on Twitter. The suspense is intriguing and we can't wait till it's 7:30 pm tonight already.

Sometimes, the greatest journey begins with one BIG step ;) Stay tuned to know more! #Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/xMlzJKFx8P — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 4, 2019

Karan Johar's Tweet

Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a location of Prayagraj on his Twitter handle and we're sure he's hinting about the release of the Brahmastra teaser as well.

A new journey is about to begin... The first step... More to follow... #Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/62CawvI3tV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

A New Journey!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh teased his followers with a cryptic tweet and that has to do with Brahmastra as well as he's put the hashtag #Prayagraj.

Alia Bhatt Joins The Bandwagon

Even the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories teasing her fans about the Brahmastra teaser. She also wished one and all a Happy Maha Shivarathri.

Brahmastra – Grand Release

Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-produced by Karan Johar.