    Brahmastra Teaser To Be Released Today? Karan Johar Sends A Cryptic Tweet!

    It looks like Karan Johar is all set to drop the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna starrer Brahmastra tonight on March 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm and fans are excited about the latest development. Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a cryptic tweet a while ago hinting that the teaser might be out and so did Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out the tweets below...

    Nagarjuna's Cryptic Tweet

    So there you go, folks! Nagarjuna's cryptic tweet about Brahmastra has got everybody up and talking on Twitter. The suspense is intriguing and we can't wait till it's 7:30 pm tonight already.

    Karan Johar's Tweet

    Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a location of Prayagraj on his Twitter handle and we're sure he's hinting about the release of the Brahmastra teaser as well.

    A New Journey!

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh teased his followers with a cryptic tweet and that has to do with Brahmastra as well as he's put the hashtag #Prayagraj.

    Alia Bhatt Joins The Bandwagon

    Even the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories teasing her fans about the Brahmastra teaser. She also wished one and all a Happy Maha Shivarathri.

    Brahmastra – Grand Release

    Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-produced by Karan Johar.

