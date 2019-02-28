BringBackAbhinandan: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh & Others Pray For His Safe Return To India

Amitabh Bachchan

"T 3103 - Abhinandan .. शीश झुका कर .. अभिनंदन," wrote the 'Badla' actor.

Ranveer Singh

"Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you."

Karan Johar

"Thoughts and strength to #WingCommandarAbhinandan amd his familly....India stands tall and proud with you...."

Emraan Hashmi

"Such calm and resilience in the face of adversity . Prayers for our brave pilot #AbhinandanVarthaman . Hope for his safe return. #AbhinandanMyHero."

Sushmita Sen

"We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace Dugga Dugga & God bless."

Nimrat Kaur

"Strength and resolve to the family and loved ones of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. The nation's prayers and thoughts are with him in this tough hour. May this stoic, dignified officer be back on Indian soil soon."

Reema Kagti

"My thoughts and prayers with #WingCdrAbhinanadan and his family. Hope he returns safe at the earliest."

Hrithik Roshan

"Such courage, dignity , honor and grace under pressure. My thoughts are with you #WingCommanderAbhinandan #respect."