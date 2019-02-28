#BringBackAbhinandan: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh & Others Pray For His Safe Return To India
The last few weeks have been quite eventful for the nation ever since the Pulwama terror attack happened in Kashmir on February 14. While the country has been lauding the bravery of the Indian Air Force who recently destroyed terror bases in Pakistan, the news of Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman being held captive by Pakistan, has left everyone tensed.
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Emraan Hashmi, Hrithik Roshan and others have joined the call to bring Abhinandan safely back to India and have saluted his bravery on their respective Twitter handles.
Amitabh Bachchan
"T 3103 - Abhinandan .. शीश झुका कर .. अभिनंदन," wrote the 'Badla' actor.
Ranveer Singh
"Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you."
Karan Johar
"Thoughts and strength to #WingCommandarAbhinandan amd his familly....India stands tall and proud with you...."
Emraan Hashmi
"Such calm and resilience in the face of adversity . Prayers for our brave pilot #AbhinandanVarthaman . Hope for his safe return. #AbhinandanMyHero."
Sushmita Sen
"We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace Dugga Dugga & God bless."
Nimrat Kaur
"Strength and resolve to the family and loved ones of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. The nation's prayers and thoughts are with him in this tough hour. May this stoic, dignified officer be back on Indian soil soon."
Reema Kagti
"My thoughts and prayers with #WingCdrAbhinanadan and his family. Hope he returns safe at the earliest."
Hrithik Roshan
"Such courage, dignity , honor and grace under pressure. My thoughts are with you #WingCommanderAbhinandan #respect."
ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Hopes She Will Make Sridevi Proud With Her Role In Karan Johar's Kalank!