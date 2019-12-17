Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Debutante Sharvari Gear Up For A Conning Ride

It's official! After months of speculations, Yash Raj Film officially announced a reboot of Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji's blockbuster film 'Bunty Aur Babli' today. Titled 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the new film stars 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as Bunty and Babli will be played by Sharvari, a stunningly gorgeous girl from Mumbai that YRF discovered last year and has been grooming her since then.

The much-anticipated sequel will see a huge time leap of 10 years and introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the talented conmen Bunty and Babli. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will be directed by Varun Sharma, who worked as an assistant director on YRF's biggest blockbusters 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today's time. Siddhant caught everyone's eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly," says Varun, who is also the writer of the sequel.

He further added, "Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious."

An excited Sharvari took to Instagram too share the news and wrote, So thankful for today cause it's time to get a little 'Babli' 🥂 Here's to new beginnings with my Bunty @siddhantchaturvedi 👫🏻

#BuntyAurBabli2."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the hugely awaited entertainer has begun its shooting schedule already.

