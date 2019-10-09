Bypass Road Song So Gaya Yeh Jahan: Neil Nitin Mukesh Gives A New Twist To Iconic Song From Tezaab

It looks like Bollywood just can't get over the latest fad of recreating iconic Bollywood songs. The latest one is the first song from Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming thriller, 'Bypass Road'. The makers have recreated Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's iconic song, 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' for the film.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Saloni Thakkar, the song has additional vocals by Neil Nitin Mukesh and is composed by Raaj Aashoo with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Neil took to his Twitter page to share the song and captioned it as, "It's time to get your mysterious side out and groove to the thrill track of the year!#SoGayaYehJahan out now." (sic).

Watch the song here.

While the original song from 'Tezaab' was a slow number picturized on Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in a moving van, Neil's version takes place in a pub. The video opens with Neil being smitten by Adah Sharma after spotting her with a few friends in a club. Soon, the two hit the dance floor and groove to the iconic number. Interestingly, the original track from 'Tezaab' was sung by Neil's father Nitin Mukesh.

Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag and Rajat Kapur. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 1, 2019.

