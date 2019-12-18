CAA: Alia Bhatt Shows Solidarity By Posting The Preamble To The Indian Constitution On Her Insta

It is Alia Bhatt now, to come out and show her solidarity towards the nation-wide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Kalank star took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Ishan Khatter and Sonakshi Sinha posted the picture of the Preamble to show their support towards the anti-CAA protest.

In her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Learn from the students."

The violence began on Sunday when protests against the citizenship law began at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The police entered the University campus and lathi-charged the protesting students. The Opposition parties are demanding judicial probe into police entry and are supporting the protest of Jamia students against CAA. The protests then started to spread throughout the country.

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the caption, "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget."

Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble and wrote, "I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people."

Apart from them, many Bollywood celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava and Hansal Mehta have been voicing out their supportive opinions towards the anti-CAA protests.

Actor Akshay Kumar landed himself in trouble after he 'accidentally' liked a Twitter post which mocked the crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus.

He took to Twitter to clarify his act. However, netizens hardly believed him and started to troll him. A user wrote, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing." Director Anurag Kashyap retweeted this and wrote, "Absolutely."

