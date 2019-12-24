CAA: Kangana Ranaut slammed by Delhi Deputy CM For Her Comments On Tax Payers And CAA Protesters

Kangana Ranaut is always known for her straight forward and bold comments on social issues. It's not new for the actress to land in trouble for her strong statements. In the recent trailer launch of her upcoming flick Panga, Kangana stated, ""We're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool."

Since then, Kangana has been in the receiving end of a number of criticisms for her speech. In her tweet, she had further stated, "When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?"

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on CAA protests and tax payers. Sisodia posted a series of tweets to explain Kangana his stand. His tweet read, "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. ..But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire."

Sisodia further added, "And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer... when going to the cinema... contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?"

Apart from Delhi Deputy CM, AAP's National Spokesperson Ajoy Kumar also criticized Kangana for her tweet on CAA protesters. He called her ill-informed. He tweeted, "Firstly not smart to ask Kangana on tax collections -- she is woefully ill-informed. All the people pay indirect taxes and for the Aam Aadmi (common man) it is a huge part of his income. Secondly -- her views have always been divisive. If only she would read Ambedkar, Gandhi".

