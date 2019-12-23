CAA: Mira Nair Demands Release Of 'A Suitable Boy' Actress Sadaf Jafar

Filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming project A Suitable Boy stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das and Rasika Duggal in pivotal roles and has been in the headlines ever since its first look was released.

With the CAA protests being carried out widely across the country, Mira Nair took to her official Twitter handle to demand the release of A Suitable Boy actress Sadaf Jafar. Sadaf Jafar has been arrested by the Police for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Lucknow.

Mira Nair's tweet read, "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release. (sic)"

Sadaf's niece told The Quint, "She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality".

Several celebrities are seen voicing out against Police intervention in protests around the country. The recent violence in Jamia University grabbed the attention of both the actors and the commoners. Netizens have even trolled some of the actors for staying tight-lipped about the current scenario in India. Khiladi star Akshay Kumar was trolled mercilessly for accidentally liking a tweet that mocked the Jamia students protest.

A Suitable Boy is a six-part series, which is shot in different locations inside India. The BBC drama series is written by Andrew Davies. It is adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth.

The team recently wrapped up the last day of shoot in Lucknow. Mira Nair took to Twitter to share a picture along with Tabu, taken on the last day of the Lucknow schedule.

The story of A Suitable Boy revolves around the life of a university student 'Lata' who is quite spirited. The drama is set to take us back to 1951. The crew of 'A Suitable Boy' began their shooting in September. Tabu shared the first glimpse of her look along with Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, she was seen wearing an anarkali dress with jasmine flowers in her hair while sitting on a swing with Ishaan, who was laying down near her feet.

Also Read:

CAA: Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Voice Of Youth Should Not Be Suppressed

Varun Dhawan on CAA: 'Once The Situation Is Studied Well, I Will Give My Viewpoint’