CAA Protest In Jamia: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Condemn Violence Against Students

In the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward and extended their support towards students voicing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They have also condemned the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and many others opened up about the anti-CAA protests. Recently, Priyanka Chopra too slammed violence against students in a tweet.

The Sky Is Pink actress tweeted, "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts and each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise."

Parineeti Chopra too came out in support of the students and wrote, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

"The student protests across the country is a tipping point in our democracy. Seeing videos of peacefully protesting students being dragged and beaten up is a visual that will be hard to forget... These young students are doing what we should have done for them... I stand with all the students who have been forcefully stopped from upholding the very principles that we hold dear... Let's stand united to save the idea of India," wrote Dia Mirza on her Twitter page.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "I stand in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully... I do not support any kind of violence. We are and have always been proud of our Police Force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing & tackling the situation. Our students didn't deserve this."

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Freedom of speech,freedom of expression, freedom of choice. Really makes me wonder if these are just for textbooks or do we really respect the rights of citizens in a democracy like ours. My heart goes out to the students in Delhi. Violence isn't the solution. Where are we headed?"

"This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore ??... A democratically elected govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly. This government has failed the people of this country. See what is happening on the streets. India is protesting. You cannot divide us," wrote Huma Qureshi in a tweet.

