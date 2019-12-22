CAA: Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Voice Of Youth Should Not Be Suppressed

Anti-CAA protests are the current burning issues of the country. Students across the country have been protesting in the past few days against the CAA and NRC proposed by the Centre. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to express their thoughts on the ongoing issue. The Police entries in the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have been condemned by many celebs.

The amended Citizenship Act (CAA) aims to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and others raised their voice against the current situation.

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi is the latest addition in B-town to express the opinion on CAA and NRC acts. "Actually, my announcements were out exactly at the same time when the protests were going on and I refused to post my announcement. It's because I was so low after seeing whatever was happening around. If you would have noticed, I posted my 'Bunty Aur Babli' announcement very late in the evening when I was supposed to post it very early morning, 10 am or something. I just refused to do it," Siddhant told ETimes.

He added, "You know, I feel that it's the youth and they have a voice, to be suppressed and not to be let to express whatever they want to is not a good thing. We have the highest youth population in the world. And we all need to have the right to voice our opinions. We need to go out there and say because the future depends on the youth. To suppress it because of politics is not right and I'm really against violence. So I was really low and it still hasn't hit me. In fact, when you guys ask me I realize I shouldn't be really excited, you know, but I'm kind of in a low space right now. I think when things will be fine, I'm going to go on top of the terrace and shout."

Siddhant will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next which has Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday playing the female leads.

