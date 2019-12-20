CAA: Taapsee Says She Isn’t Scared, But Lacks Enough Knowledge To Comment On The Matter

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has triggered off protests and violence across the country. The violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier this week grabbed the attention of all celebrities and commoners. Several actors took to their social media to express their views on the act.

Netizens have also trolled some of the actors for their silence over the issue. Khiladi star Akshay Kumar was trolled mercilessly for liking a tweet which mocked the protests of Jamia students. SRK and Amitabh Bachchan are staying tight-lipped on this matter.

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu has recently expressed her opinion on the CAA. She has said that she doesn't have enough knowledge to comment on the issue, and that she is not scared to comment, but she feels before commenting about an important issue one needs to know everything about it.

At the Most Stylish Awards 2019, Taapsee said, "I haven't expressed my views on CAA because I haven't studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn't feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen".

She added, "If I would have been well read about the circumstances, then I would have definitely expressed my views. I am reading something new about it every day. People are judging things from different points of views".

"As a public figure, I am responsible enough that I will talk about something only when I am fully aware about the issue. I don't feel scared to comment about anything but I feel that before commenting on something, I should have knowledge about it," said Taapsee.

When asked about her views on Kisan Diwas which is celebrated every year on 23rd December, Taapsee said, "I feel the central government and state governments are coming up with different provisions for farmers. They provide us food, so the more you do for them, I feel it is still less."

Taapsee has several movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad along with Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati. The movie is scheduled for release on February 28.

Taapsee is also doing two biopics, one on Indian women skipper Mithali Raj, which is named Shabaash Mithu. The other biopic is based on an athlete from Gujarat, titled Rashmi Rocket. She has also recently signed up a movie with Vikrant Massey, which will be directed by Vinil Mathew. The murder-mystery is titled Haseen Dillruba.

Also Read:

CAA Protest: Farhan Akhtar Gets Trolled As He Fails To Elaborate Why He Is Protesting [Viral Video]

Lakshmi Manchu Tweets On Anti-CAA Protests, Gets Trolled Like Never Before

CAA Protest In Jamia: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Condemn Violence Against Students

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To CAA Protest In Jamia Millia; Gets Trolled Mercilessly Over His Tweet

Kangana Ranaut on CAA: Bollywood Is Full Of Cowards, Which Is Why They Bully Outsiders And Girls