Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wishes Asha Bhosle On Her 86th Birthday

Asha Bhosle, who is known for having a shrill voice range, has been receiving lovely wishes for her 86th birthday. The singer turned 86 on Sunday and her special birthday wishes include the one from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The singer shared a photo which had the Canadian PM's signed birthday message. The photo had the message, "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty-fifth birthday."

Thanking the Canadian PM, Asha posted a tweet which read, "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada @JustinTrudeau @CanadianPM @narendramodi @smritiirani." (sic)

Apart from Trudeau, Bhosle's singer-sister Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, also took to Twitter to wish the singer on her special day.

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi also wished her on Twitter. He sent a tweet which read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Mallika-e-Swar," alongside a picture, in which the singer can be seen sharing the stage with Asha Bhosle.

Bollywood actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen holding the singer in what looks like an award function. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite always @asha.bhosle . A legend in more ways than one. ️always."

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a birthday message along with a picture, in which they both can be seen sharing a sweet. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear @ashabhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham's terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God Bless,love you!"

In a sweet message, Lata Mangeshkar wished her sister on her big day by sharing a video of the song 'Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hain' from the movie 'Dil Hi Toh Hain' (1963), which was sung by Asha herself.

She wrote, "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe".

Asha, who is known for having a high voice range, has sung in a range of genres including pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeets.

(Social posts are unedited)