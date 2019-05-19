English
    Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shines Bright In A Metallic Yellow Gown On The Red Carpet!

    When you hear the word 'Cannes', the first name that immediately crops in your mind is that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who continues to set trends on the red carpet at the film festival with her impeccable sense of fashion. Well, the 'Queen Of Cannes' once again stole hearts with her futuristic style at Festival De Cannes 2019.

    Dressed in a metallic yellow gown, the former beauty queen left everyone impressed with her glamorous appearance. Check out the first pictures here-

    Sparkle Like Ash

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ultra-glamorous in a metallic golden yellow one-shouldered gown Jean-Louis Sabaji. Her attire even has a long trail.

    Picture-perfect Frame

    Before walking the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen exiting from her hotel, holding her daughter Aaradhya's hand. The young girl looked pretty in a dreamy yellow frock.

    A Cute Mother-Daughter Moment

    Aishwarya is seen twirling Aaradhya in this picture and it's such a cute moment captured on the lens.

    These Two Are Such Adorbs!

    Fans are always excited to see Aishwarya Rai's Cannes red carpet look and this time too, the lady left many skip a heartbeat with her ravishing avatar.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 23:05 [IST]
