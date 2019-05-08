Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor To Walk The Red Carpet On These Dates!
The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is inching closer and we just can't wait to watch our Bollywood's leading lady setting the red carpet on fire with their breath-taking appearances. In the past, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif made several heads turn with their red carpet looks.
This year too, the B-town ladies are gearing up to be at the French Riviera. Meanwhile, here's when who's walking the red carpet on which date. Do check it out.
Aishwarya Is Yet To Decide The Date
A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya is deciding on the final dates with the team right now. But as of now, she will be walking post 19th this month."
Sonam Kapoor Has Already Locked Her Dates
The report quoted the source as saying, "Sonam has locked her dates already. She's part of the events lined up for the 20th and 21st."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
"Deepika is traveling a few days earlier. She will be seen on May 16th, attending all the functions whereas Huma also will be seen on the red carpet around May 19-20," the source further added.
Meanwhile, Deepika To Wear This Designer At The Cannes This Year?
According to Pinkvilla, the 'Chhapaak' actress will be wearing a custom look created by Peter Dundas. Peter Dundas was the Head Designer at Roberto Cavalli after Cavalli retired. But after working without Cavalli for one season, Peter left the brand and started his own line of clothing. His creations are often donned by Kylie Jenner.
