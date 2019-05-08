English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor To Walk The Red Carpet On These Dates!

    By
    |

    The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is inching closer and we just can't wait to watch our Bollywood's leading lady setting the red carpet on fire with their breath-taking appearances. In the past, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif made several heads turn with their red carpet looks.

    This year too, the B-town ladies are gearing up to be at the French Riviera. Meanwhile, here's when who's walking the red carpet on which date. Do check it out.

    Aishwarya Is Yet To Decide The Date

    A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya is deciding on the final dates with the team right now. But as of now, she will be walking post 19th this month."

    Sonam Kapoor Has Already Locked Her Dates

    The report quoted the source as saying, "Sonam has locked her dates already. She's part of the events lined up for the 20th and 21st."

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    "Deepika is traveling a few days earlier. She will be seen on May 16th, attending all the functions whereas Huma also will be seen on the red carpet around May 19-20," the source further added.

    Meanwhile, Deepika To Wear This Designer At The Cannes This Year?

    According to Pinkvilla, the 'Chhapaak' actress will be wearing a custom look created by Peter Dundas. Peter Dundas was the Head Designer at Roberto Cavalli after Cavalli retired. But after working without Cavalli for one season, Peter left the brand and started his own line of clothing. His creations are often donned by Kylie Jenner.

    Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan Slays In Black & Her Red Carpet Debut Leaves Us All Drooling!

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue