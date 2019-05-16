English
    BOOM! Deepika Padukone Makes FIRST Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Appearance After Marriage [Stunning Pics]

    And... The diva walks the red carpet like a Queen! Deepika Padukone makes her first appearance at Cannes 2019 after marriage and she looks nothing but phenomenal. Donning high slit monochrome gown, Deepika Padukone left the photographers go 'click click click'. For the unversed, Deepika is representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Festival De Cannes. Have a look at her pictures below..

    Deepika Makes Fans Proud

    Deepika Padukone's fans are all impressed with her latest red carpet outing and are going gaga over her stunning look for the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival.

    Deepika Puts India On A Global Map

    It's indeed a beautiful feeling to see our Superstar lady put India on the global map and leaving no stone unturned to make her fans proud.

    Deepika Makes Heads Turn!

    Deepika Padukone, who entered Bollywood without having any godfather has come quite far and with her impeccable acting chops and film choices, has already carved a niche for herself.

    Fans Are Elated With Deepika First Look

    Many netizens praised the look of Deepika for the Cannes red carpet.

    Deepika: It Has Been Amazing

    "Maybe people expected me to be an athlete, I don't know. This is all I always wanted to do and there was no formal training as such, I've learnt more on the job.

    You know more than anyone else that there was also a bit of writing off at the start of my career and to be able to rise above all of that and just focus on my craft, enjoying the process while I'm at it - all of that has just been amazing."

    We Do Agree With Dippy!

    "I went through a phase where I was like ‘never look back, just keep moving forward'. It is important sometimes to look back and appreciate some things you've done and pat yourself on the back, though still move forward," had said Deepika.

    Deepika, On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chappaak.

    Pics Courtesy - Twitter/Instagram

