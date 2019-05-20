Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Turns Heads In A Grey Ruffled Gown On The Red Carpet!

Hello Beautiful

Huma Qureshi looked drop-dead gorgeous in this grey gown and we must say we're totally diggin' into her look.

Oh My Lady!

The actress shared this captivating click on her Instagram page and wrote, "Silver Waves!! #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress - @gauravguptaofficial

Jewellery- @chopard Styled - @ayeshaaminnigam."

Of Waves & Smiles

Here's a closer glimpse of Huma Qureshi from the red carpet and she's nailing the look and how!

We Totally Agree With You, Girl!

In yet another picture shared by Huma, the actress is seen giving us a closer glimpse of her Chopard earrings. She captioned it as, "Live like you are the special occasion!!"