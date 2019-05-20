Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Turns Heads In A Grey Ruffled Gown On The Red Carpet!
While we already saw our Bollywood leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut take the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by storm, it was actress Huma Qureshi's turn to dazzle and leave everyone mesmerized.
The actress picked up a grey-ruffled gown by designer Gaurav Gupta and nailed the look on the red carpet. Her ensemble accentuated with ruffles ran down into a gathered train and added more to her dramatic look.
Huma Qureshi looked drop-dead gorgeous in this grey gown and we must say we're totally diggin' into her look.
The actress shared this captivating click on her Instagram page and wrote, "Silver Waves!! #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress - @gauravguptaofficial
Jewellery- @chopard Styled - @ayeshaaminnigam."
Here's a closer glimpse of Huma Qureshi from the red carpet and she's nailing the look and how!
In yet another picture shared by Huma, the actress is seen giving us a closer glimpse of her Chopard earrings. She captioned it as, "Live like you are the special occasion!!"
