Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi & Priyanka Chopra Attend Chopard's Party
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has already kickstarted and we have already seen our B-town leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut Ranaut own the red carpet with their stunning appearances.
Last night, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Priyanka Chopra made their presence felt at the Chopard's party at Cannes. Reportedly, the theme for the evening was "black tie, diamonds and a touch of love." Check out some of the pictures from the glittery event.
All Hail The Queen!
Kangana Ranaut picked up a white Toni Maticevski gown with a minimal train for the party and looked every bit stunning in it.
Dazzle Like Diana Penty
Making her Cannes red carpet debut this year, the 'Cocktail' actress is there to represent Grey Goose. Diana looked quite glamorous in a Celia Kritharioti fringe golden tassels dress which she paired up with golden boots.
Smokin' Hot
Huma Qureshi wore a red blazer with a long tail red skirt by designer Nauman Piyarji. The actress shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Love. That's all that matters. At the @chopard party #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress @naumanpiyarji All jewellery @davidmorrisjewellerShoes @sophiawebster Hair and make up @shaanmu Styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley #cannes #2019."
Love Is In The Air
Priyanka Chopra painted a pretty picture in lavender Fendi Couture dress with a scalloped sheer skirt. Her better-half Nick Jonas looked sharp in a black suit.
HORRENDOUS! Priyanka Chopra Gets MOCKED & TROLLED For Her Latest Outing At Cannes 2019 Chopard Party