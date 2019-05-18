Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi & Priyanka Chopra Attend Chopard's Party

All Hail The Queen!

Kangana Ranaut picked up a white Toni Maticevski gown with a minimal train for the party and looked every bit stunning in it.

Dazzle Like Diana Penty

Making her Cannes red carpet debut this year, the 'Cocktail' actress is there to represent Grey Goose. Diana looked quite glamorous in a Celia Kritharioti fringe golden tassels dress which she paired up with golden boots.

Smokin' Hot

Huma Qureshi wore a red blazer with a long tail red skirt by designer Nauman Piyarji. The actress shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Love. That's all that matters. At the @chopard party #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress @naumanpiyarji All jewellery @davidmorrisjewellerShoes @sophiawebster Hair and make up @shaanmu Styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley #cannes #2019."

Love Is In The Air

Priyanka Chopra painted a pretty picture in lavender Fendi Couture dress with a scalloped sheer skirt. Her better-half Nick Jonas looked sharp in a black suit.