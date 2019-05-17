English
    Kangana Ranaut: I Didn't Know Dancing & It Was Such A Big Deal When I Started Out

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut who made headlines with her traditional Kanjeevaram sari with a twist, at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival recently said that a lot of things have changed in Bollywood now. "When I started out, after my debut in a very strong role, I was jobless for a considerable time because I was not fitting into the roles that were popular during those days... The singing and dancing, and that was the absolute.''

    ''But now I see a lot of people and actresses who come and find themselves in some category. There are a lot of categories now... some can do niche cinema if you don't know dancing. Like I didn't know dancing and it was such a big deal. I can fight, I can do everything, but I am not good with dancing,'' the actress revealed.

    Kangana Ranaut: I Didnt Know Dancing & It Was Such A Big Deal When I Started Out

    She went on to add, "Today I see so many actresses who can have a successful career if they don't know dancing. Or if you are a dancer, you can continue doing that, but I feel that since the last year or two, a lot of women have made a comeback, be it Neena Gupta or Madhuri Dixit without being frowned upon for age. So, there are not mainstream things that are happening, but at least there are some examples to begin with, and it's not a bad thing.''

    Talking about the changes, she wants to see in the industry, Kangana said, "Our technicians are hugely devalued and there are people who do stunts... there is no insurance for them. Human life, the way it is treated on sets, it's so sad. Some people have no value of time. Shifts of 8 hours run to 12 hours and some people get so consumed by the so-called fashion and the lack of planning and organising things, that things roll into lunch breaks, snack breaks and there is so much delay... Actors, directors go into their vans, eat on time, they take care of their diet, but the way a unit is treated is definitely something we must look at.''

    "There is a difference in the food they get. There's Unit 1, 2, 3... these are petty things. Sometimes the films cost crores. Sometimes films have a huge budget, but because you are used to treat human life in such a crass way, you continue with that tradition without realising you have the budget for everything, but you just don't want to do it... There should be strict rules for that, and more for human rights," the actress said at the Indian Pavilion.

