    Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Nails It Like A Boss In A Black Pant Suit!

    Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut shares her second look from Cannes Film Festival

    Trust Kangana Ranaut to always make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress is currently at the Cannes Film Festival as a part of Grey Goose team. After leaving everyone highly impressed with her first look in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Kanjeevaram saree, Kangana opted for a sexy black pantsuit for her second look.

    The actress changed into an edgy pantsuit and we must say she looks smoking hot in it! The silver work on the jacket added more drama to it and the slick hair style adds more to the charm. Check out the pictures here.

    Earlier, the actress was seen at the India Pavilion at Cannes wherein she spoke about the unfortunate circumstances in which technicians have to work.

    Speaking of her look at the Cannes this year, Kangana had earlier said, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage."

    Apart from Kangana, actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra too grabbed all attention at Cannes as they walked the red carpet.

    On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga and a biopic on Jayalalithaa.

    WHAT A LOOK! Kangana Ranaut's DESI DRAMA At Cannes Film Festival Will Leave You Speechless

