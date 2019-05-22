Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat Impresses In A Shimmery Silver Gown On The Red Carpet

Dressed To Kill

Mallika Sherawat looked stunning in a silver Tony Ward couture gown with a plunging neckline from the designer's fall 2018 collection. The gown also had a statement back with intricate cutouts and a long, embellished train.

Hello Pretty Lady

The actress completed her look with long tresses and minimal makeup and made sure that her outfit did all the talking. What do you folks think about her look?

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Apart from her grey and black embellished outfit, Mallika also wore long diamond earrings which complimented with her look.

Mallika Charms Her Way Into Our Hearts

Mallika Sherawat attended the screening of 'La Belle Epoque' on Monday night and we must say her red carpet look is all things beautiful.