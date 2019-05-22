English
    Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat Impresses In A Shimmery Silver Gown On The Red Carpet

    By
    |

    While we saw our Bollywood leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor take the red carpet at Cannes by storm, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat who is a regular at the French Riveria, too dressed up her best and left everyone impressed when she hit the red carpet.

    We bet these red carpet pictures of Mallika from Cannes Film Festival will drive away your mid-week blues. Check them out here right away.

    Dressed To Kill

    Mallika Sherawat looked stunning in a silver Tony Ward couture gown with a plunging neckline from the designer's fall 2018 collection. The gown also had a statement back with intricate cutouts and a long, embellished train.

    Hello Pretty Lady

    The actress completed her look with long tresses and minimal makeup and made sure that her outfit did all the talking. What do you folks think about her look?

    Shine Bright Like A Diamond

    Apart from her grey and black embellished outfit, Mallika also wore long diamond earrings which complimented with her look.

    Mallika Charms Her Way Into Our Hearts

    Mallika Sherawat attended the screening of 'La Belle Epoque' on Monday night and we must say her red carpet look is all things beautiful.

    Read more about: mallika sherawat cannes
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
