    Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra's Look Inspired By Lady Diana; Her White Outfit Is All Hearts!

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra's Cannes 2019 look has connection with Lady Diana | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra made a smashing appearance at the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival last night. For her first red-carpet look, the 'desi girl' picked up a black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli gown and left everyone spellbound.

    While her first look made several hearts flutter, the actress later changed into an all-white ensemble to attend screening of documentary film 5B.

    Priyanka's Look Inspired By Lady Diana

    Priyanka looked mesmerizing in her white ensemble. She wore a white-pleated jumpsuit and teamed it with a cape. Her ensemble seemed to be inspired by Lady Diana. The actress even shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram page.

    The Actress Had Dropped A Major Hint Before

    Before making her much-awaited Cannes appearance, Priyanka had shared shared pictures of fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren on her Instagram page and captioned them as "Cannes," cryptically hinting that her outfits might be inspired by them.

    Oh You Diva!

    We must say, the gorgeous diva never fails to leave us impressed with her sense of fashion and this time too she succeeded again.

    Priyanka On The Work Front

    Speaking about movies, the actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra cannes
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
