Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Drop Major Couple Goals At The Red Carpet On Day 3!
When it comes to making gorgeous red carpet appearances, 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra knows how to make heads turn. After indulging in some PDA with her hubby at Chopard's party, the actress stepped out on the red carpet with him on Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival.
Priyanka with her 'cloud of telle' left everyone mesmerized and her chemistry with her better-half Nick made everyone go 'aww' all the way. Check out the pictures here.
Priyanka-Nick's Dashing Entry
After her jaw-dropping appearance in a shimmering black Roberto Cavalli gown on Day 1, today, the actress donned a pristine white layered tulle gown from the studios of Georges Hobeika. Twinning with her was Nick in a white suit.
How Cute Of These Two!
Priyanka and Nick are seen sharing a light moment on the red carpet and we must say PeeCee's dazzling smile is enough to brighten up the day.
Being A True Gentleman
When it started drizzling at Cannes, Nick like a true gentleman, held out an umbrella for his ladylove and dropped some major relationship goals right then and there.
Our Heart Is Already Squishy
One look at this picture and all we can tell them is, "You guys are a match made in heaven."
Did You See This?
Priyanka Chopra shared this stunning click on her Instagram page and captioned it as, 'Riviera romance."
