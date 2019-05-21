Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor Is A Diva Dipped In Liquid Gold & These Photos Are The Proof!

Hail The Golden Goddess

For the dinner party, Sonam picked up a golden sequin embellished body-fitting outfit by ace fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Isn't she a mesmerizing sight in this?

We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

The actress completed her look with shimmery smokey eye makeup and nude lips and a sleek centre-parted hair.

Regal Frame

Her sister Rhea Kapoor who styled her look shared this picture and captioned it as, "Our Modern Maharani today for the @Chopard night of the kings in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture. #chopardparfums #cannes2019 #cannesfilmfestival."

Sonam Kapoor's 10th Year At Cannes

This is Sonam Kapoor's 10th year in the French Riviera. The actress is there to represent the cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Besides here, Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty also walked the red carpet at Cannes this year.