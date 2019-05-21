English
    Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor's White Tuxedo Gets A Twist; Her Boss Lady Look Is On Point!

    Yesterday, Sonam Kapoor made everyone's heart skip a beat when she donned a golden sequin embellished outfit by fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the Chopard party. The actress has now once again impressed the fashion police with her sharp dressing style for the Cannes red carpet.

    The actress looked every bit stunning in a white tuxedo which came with a twist and her red carpet look is definitely going to be bookmarked by us.

    Sonam Kapoor Slays It & How!

    Sonam Kapoor picked up a Ralph & Russo white couture tuxedo which had a flowing cape and we must say, she's absolutely nailing the look.

    Simple & Elegant

    The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress accessorized her with green emerald earrings and necklace from Chopard. Her make-up was simple and the elegant bun hairstyle looked perfect on her.

    Hello Beautiful

    Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures featuring her red carpet and we must say, we just can't get enough of her.

    Sonam Gives A Picture-perfect Moment For The Paps

    The actress opted this classy look to attend the premiere of Brad Pitt-Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

    Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 23:15 [IST]
