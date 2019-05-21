Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor's White Tuxedo Gets A Twist; Her Boss Lady Look Is On Point!

Sonam Kapoor Slays It & How!

Sonam Kapoor picked up a Ralph & Russo white couture tuxedo which had a flowing cape and we must say, she's absolutely nailing the look.

Simple & Elegant

The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress accessorized her with green emerald earrings and necklace from Chopard. Her make-up was simple and the elegant bun hairstyle looked perfect on her.

Hello Beautiful

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures featuring her red carpet and we must say, we just can't get enough of her.

Sonam Gives A Picture-perfect Moment For The Paps

The actress opted this classy look to attend the premiere of Brad Pitt-Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.