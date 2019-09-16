Casting Couch: Zareen Khan Tells A Horrific Experience; Director Wanted To Rehearse Kissing Scene

Casting couch is one of the darkest sides of the film industry. Over the years, many actors and actresses have opened up about it and have revealed what they have to go through while giving an audition. In her latest tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Zareen Khan shared her own horrific experience over casting couch and revealed that once a director had asked her to rehearse 'kissing scenes' with him.

She was quoted as saying, "The person is like, 'you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,' and that time I was relatively very new." It was then he offered to rehearse a kiss scene. "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal," she told the director at the time.

Not so long ago, Vidya Balan had opened about the same and was quoted as saying, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this."

It's a good thing that actresses are choosing to discuss this issue and not silently ignoring it.