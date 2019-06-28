Catch These Stars On The All-New Short Video Creation Platform - Likee

We recently came across a new choreography by Shakti Mohan, winner of Dance India Dance season 2, but the video was an unusual one. We noticed quite a few special effects that were part of the video and out of sheer curiosity, decided to dig deeper. We ran a search and found that the video was originally created on BIGO Technology's short video creation app ─ Likee (formerly LIKE video). Sounds familiar yet different, right? Let us help you.

BIGO Technology ─ one of the fastest growing Singapore-based internet companies recently rebranded and renamed its globally popular short video creation platform, LIKE to Likee. The rebranded version has a whole new bunch of features and an unprecedented user experience. The new Likee is for Everyone (to easily create amazing videos); to Explore (a wider world as well as capture remarkable moments) and Encounter (new, inspiring and interesting discoveries) users with the nearby feature.

With the facelift, the company seeks to provide qualitative and value-driven content that is not only entertaining but also educational and helpful to the Indian audiences, ranging from DIYs to skill-sharing, from daily tips to life hacks and more.

Largely known for its entertaining content, the rebranding aims to set Likee apart from other short video sharing platforms with new features, a revamped interface, power-packed filters, features like Superme, and an eclectic mix of content showcasing various skills of content creators and users. The platform has also introduced a Talent Creator Union through which it will be rewarding signed creators for creating valuable content.

This announcement has induced a wave of enthusiasm amongst users. Thousands of creators like Muskan Kalra, Amaan Shah, Sumit Kumar, etc have joined the platform to add vibrancy of dance, singing and their talent to the app. Media agencies like Reuters, Dainik Jagran, ANI, MY FM, Rajshri Entertainment, etc. are among the few who have also collaborated with the app to bring valuable.

Shakti Mohan, RJ Naved are just two of the many celebrities who have joined the Likee family and are leveraging the platform to connect with fans and show their skills to followers. We also saw videos by fitness expert, Sahil Khan. The Style-actor believes Likee is a platform with an abundance of micro-influencers from all over the world. "My recommendations feed is dominated by content similar to what I share because of the app's algorithms, but I often come across DIY videos, choreographies and grooming tips, which I end up experimenting with. There is such a vast bank of diverse content to explore and learn from," said Sahil when asked about his opinion of the app.

The app will also have videos on food, dance, sports, comedy, news, travel, fitness and other areas of users' interest.

