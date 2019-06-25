CBFC Board Member Calls Kabir Singh Terribly Misogynistic And Extremely Violent!

Kabir Singh might be doing wonders at the box office but the film is also receiving flak by many. Earlier, many netizens slammed Kabir Singh for glorifying toxic masculinity and now, CBFC board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo slams the film while terming it as 'a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent' film.

Vina Tikoo writes, "I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well!"

"I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its "Traditional" Women as "Eye Candy" routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised? #StopMisogyny #KabirSingh."

She concluded by tweeting, "Someone asked me after my last post what's wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it's the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor!"

Not so long ago, even Sona Mohapatra slammed Kabir Singh saying, "& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics 'aside'? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh."

Amid all the criticism, Shahid Kapoor has maintained his calm and hasn't uttered a word yet. We wonder what would Shahid say?