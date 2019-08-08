English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Celebrities To Be Imposed A Fine Of Up To Rs 10 Lakh In Case Of Misleading Advertisements!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    On Tuesday (August 06, 2019), the Rajya Sabha passed The New Consumer Protection Bill, 2019. The new bill has proposed strict penalties against manufacturers and celebrities who misleadingly endorse any product through their advertisements. Earlier, the bill that was presented by Minister Ram Pilas Pasvan was approved by the Lok Sabha and now, the higher house also has given its nod. Reportedly, this new bill will replace The Consumer Protection Act, 1986. This bill is being considered as a step to revamp the process of administration and settlements of consumer disputes.

    Celebrities To Be Imposed A Fine Of Up To Rs 10 Lakh In Case Of Misleading Advertisements!

    According to reports, the bill proposes to set up a central Consumer Protection Authority, for the protection of Consumer Rights. It is also being said that CCPA would look into the complaints in the future and they would have the right to penalise celebrities and manufacturers in case of misleading advertisements. Reportedly, the fine can amount up to Rs 10 lakh. Repeat offenders will be fined up to Rs 50 lakh.

    Most of the Bollywood celebrities are well-known for brand endorsements and the major share of their income come through such endorsements. With The New Consumer Protection Bill 2019 coming to the fray, they definitely will have to be careful about the brands that they promote and the commercials in which they choose to appear.

    More BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES News

    Read more about: bollywood celebrities
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue