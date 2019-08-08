Celebrities To Be Imposed A Fine Of Up To Rs 10 Lakh In Case Of Misleading Advertisements!

On Tuesday (August 06, 2019), the Rajya Sabha passed The New Consumer Protection Bill, 2019. The new bill has proposed strict penalties against manufacturers and celebrities who misleadingly endorse any product through their advertisements. Earlier, the bill that was presented by Minister Ram Pilas Pasvan was approved by the Lok Sabha and now, the higher house also has given its nod. Reportedly, this new bill will replace The Consumer Protection Act, 1986. This bill is being considered as a step to revamp the process of administration and settlements of consumer disputes.

According to reports, the bill proposes to set up a central Consumer Protection Authority, for the protection of Consumer Rights. It is also being said that CCPA would look into the complaints in the future and they would have the right to penalise celebrities and manufacturers in case of misleading advertisements. Reportedly, the fine can amount up to Rs 10 lakh. Repeat offenders will be fined up to Rs 50 lakh.

Most of the Bollywood celebrities are well-known for brand endorsements and the major share of their income come through such endorsements. With The New Consumer Protection Bill 2019 coming to the fray, they definitely will have to be careful about the brands that they promote and the commercials in which they choose to appear.