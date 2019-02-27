Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boys Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma & Other Celebs At Made In Heaven Screening
Zoya Akhtar's upcoming web series Made In Heaven is all set to premiere, but on Tuesday night a special screening was arranged for members of the film fraternity. Director and writer Zoya Akhtar, her co-writer Reema Kagti, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Gully Boy actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma, comedian Mallika Dua and cast members of Made In Heaven attended the screening. Check out the red carpet pictures from the screening.
Zoya Akhtar Hosts A Screening Of Made In Heaven Web Series
Zoya Akhtar has been reveling in the success of her latest movie Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She is again set to delight her audiences with her upcoming web series Made In Heaven. Zoya sported a formal yet casual look to the screening of Made In Heaven. She wore a black graphic t-shirt with a navy blue blazer and matching trousers.
Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi Attend The Screening
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi arrived for the screening of web series Made In Heaven. Shabana Azmi looked elegant in black ethnic ensemble whereas Javed Akhtar wore a silk navy blue kurta with dark grey pajamas.
Made In Heaven Team Poses For Pictures
Zoya Akhtar and her co-writer Reema Kagti posed for pictures with the cast members of Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur at its screening.
Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Poses With Zoya
Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays MC Sher in the movie, posed for pictures with Zoya at the screening of Made In Heaven. Siddhant wore a striped sweatshirt with black denims and black sneakers.
Vijay Verma Was Present At The Screening
Another Gully Boy actor, Vijay Verma, was also present at the screening of web series Made In Heaven. He looked cool in a black t-shirt with a black button down jacket, and black denims. Vijay played the role of Moeen in the movie.
Mallika Dua At The Screening
Comedian Mallika Dua attended the screening of web series Made In Heaven. She looked cool in a black maxi dress, and white sneakers.
