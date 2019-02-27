Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boys Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma & Other Celebs At Made In Heaven Screening

Zoya Akhtar Hosts A Screening Of Made In Heaven Web Series

Zoya Akhtar has been reveling in the success of her latest movie Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She is again set to delight her audiences with her upcoming web series Made In Heaven. Zoya sported a formal yet casual look to the screening of Made In Heaven. She wore a black graphic t-shirt with a navy blue blazer and matching trousers.

Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi Attend The Screening

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi arrived for the screening of web series Made In Heaven. Shabana Azmi looked elegant in black ethnic ensemble whereas Javed Akhtar wore a silk navy blue kurta with dark grey pajamas.

Made In Heaven Team Poses For Pictures

Zoya Akhtar and her co-writer Reema Kagti posed for pictures with the cast members of Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur at its screening.

Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Poses With Zoya

Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays MC Sher in the movie, posed for pictures with Zoya at the screening of Made In Heaven. Siddhant wore a striped sweatshirt with black denims and black sneakers.

Vijay Verma Was Present At The Screening

Another Gully Boy actor, Vijay Verma, was also present at the screening of web series Made In Heaven. He looked cool in a black t-shirt with a black button down jacket, and black denims. Vijay played the role of Moeen in the movie.

Mallika Dua At The Screening

Comedian Mallika Dua attended the screening of web series Made In Heaven. She looked cool in a black maxi dress, and white sneakers.