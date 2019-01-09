Celebs Are Floored By Gully Boy’s Trailer: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza & Others’ Reaction

Karan Johar Is Super Excited About Gully Boy

Director Karan Johar was super excited with the trailer of Gully Boy. He tweeted saying, "What a trailer!!!! What a vibe!!!! W(Raps) you into its world and you watch it with RAPt attention! Congratulations to EXCEL, Ritesh, Farhan, Ranveer, Alia and ZOYA!!! For this new energy film!!! This is a WINNER!!!"

Farhan Akhtar Has A Birthday Present For Us!

Its Farhan Akhtar's birthday today and had the perfect gift to give his fans. With great joy, he shared the trailer of Gully Boy and tweeted, "Usually one gets excited when they receive something on their birthday. Not. This. Time. Today, it gives me much joy to share with you the trailer of #GullyBoy, directed by #ZoyaAkhtar." He added, "Hope you like it. Big hug all."

Dia Thinks We Should Stop Everything And Watch Gully Boy Trailer

Dia Mirza thinks we should stop everything and watch the trailer of Gully Boy. She shared the trailer and tweeted, "Stop everything and watch this #ApnaTimeAayega #GullyBoyTrailer #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @excelmovies #TigerBaby" (sic)

"Kya Trailer Hai Boss'

Vicky Kaushal's was all praise for the trailer of Gully Boy. His tweet read, "KYA TRAILER HAI BOSS! #GullyBoyTrailer @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ZoyaAkhtarOff @excelmovies." (sic). He added bomb and blast emojis indicating that he was mind blown with the trailer.

Sophie Is In Awe!

Sophie Choudry is in awe of Gully Boy's trailer. She tweeted, "OMFG!!! What have you guys done?!!!!!! The vibe, the fire, an energy like never before!! @RanveerOfficial you are not just an actor, you are a force!! And @aliaa08 u are all kinds of awesome!! Cannot wait!!!" (sic)

Ayushmann Khurrana Loved Gully Boy's Trailer!

Ayushmann Khurrana had a mini orgasm when he watched Gully Boy's trailer. "Kya trailer hai bc!!! I got goosebumps, tears, adrenaline rush, probably a mini orgasm too. All at once. Kudos," (sic) he tweeted.

Vishal Dadlani Can't Wait For Gully Boy To Release

Musical genius Vishal Dadlani can't wait for the release of Gully Boy, which is about the underground rap scene in Mumbai. His tweet read, "#GullyBoy bole toh BOMB!!! Cannot wait for this one! Cheers, #ZoyaAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar @rite8sh @ankurtewari @RanveerOfficial@aliaa08 but more than anyone else, @VivianDivine and the asli gully hip-hop avalanche! Hilaa daale!!"

Here Is What Rajkummar Had To Say

The amazing actor Rajkummar Rao is in love with Gully Boy's trailer and he thinks it is insane."Time aa gaya hai aur kya Chappar phaad ke aaya hai #ZoyaAkhtar @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid #VijayVarma @kalkikanmani #VijayRaaz. This is insane. I'm in love with the trailer of #GullyBoy." (sic)