Censorship Sometimes Creates The Most Idiotic Situations: Kabir Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, who interacted with the media during the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said that there should be no such thing called censorship or film certification. He was asked about his opinion on censorship at an interactive session on the topic 'Cinema as Agent of Change', at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, in which Tahira Kashyap Khurrrana also took part.

He said, "There should not be any censorship and the film certification board, if they feel that a certain kind of content is not suitable for a certain age group, they can bring more ratings instead of just 'U', 'A', 'U/A'. But they should not be censoring films. Censorship sometimes creates the most idiotic situations."

When he was asked about his take on the subject of toxic masculinity in films such as 'Kabir Singh', he said, "If a character has toxic masculinity, that is not the problem. It is ultimately about I (the filmmaker) show him in the film. That matters. Am I glorifying him or showing him as a broken piece? It also depends on how the audience perceives it."

He also stated that it depends on what the filmmaker says at the end. "I feel politically incorrect people are damn exciting, so creating such a character is interesting. But it all depends on what comment a filmmaker is making using such a character at the end of the film," he said.

'Kabir Singh' which was a blockbuster at the box office, received backlash from a section of the audience who alleged that the film glorified toxic masculinity.

Kabir Khan's films such as 'Kabul Express', 'New York', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', were known for socio-political comments.