    Chandrayaan 2: Bollywood Is Proud; Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Congratulate ISRO

    By
    |

    It is indeed a proud moment for India, with the Indian Space Research Organization having successfully launched Chandrayaan-2. This second mission to the moon by India, was launched on Monday at 2:43 PM, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.. While congratulations are pouring in to the space organization, many Bollywood stars too have taken to social media to rejoice this moment. Read what Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others have to say about this fantastic feat!

    SRK, Akshay Kumar & Other B-Town Stars Salute ISRO

    Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a space scientist in his earlier film, Swades, tweeted, "Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2" (sic)

    Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie on India's mission to Mars, Mission Mangal, is all set to release on August 16th, 2019. He tweeted, "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro." (sic)

    Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vidya Balan, who will also star in the film Mission Mangal, sent in congratulatory wishes to ISRO.

    Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "One of India's most important and prestigious space missions, #Chandrayaan2, is led by women, which also happens to be a first for @isro! Proud of our spacewomen. To the moon!!!#GirlPower #ISRO #MissionMangal" (sic)

    Director-Producer Karan Johar also tweeted, "Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro!" (sic)

    Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will appear together in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also rejoiced on social media in this proud moment for India. Arjun tweeted, "The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 is such a historic moment for our entire country! Congratulations @isro .." (sic). Parineeti wrote, "A proud moment for our country #Chandrayaan2 is successfully launched!! All thanks to the extraordinary minds behind it @isro ... Jai Hind" (sic)

