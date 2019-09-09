Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi Thanks Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor And Others For Backing Up ISRO

After Bollywood celebrities expressed their support to ISRO scientists on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to their tweets and thanked them for standing by the scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter after he was touched seeing ISRO chairman K Sivan's breakdown. He wrote, "Touched to see @narendramodi ji comforting & encouraging everyone at @isro. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 " (sic)

PM Modi consoled Sivan by giving him a warm hug. Modi, who wanted to share what he exactly thought that moment, replied to him stating, "Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists." (sic)

Sonam Kapoor shared the picture of the Prime Minister consoling Sivan and called the instance 'heartening.' Modi, in reply, stated, "Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights." (sic)

Anushka Sharma, who was inspired by ISRO's work, wrote, "These are only steps forward and not backward and we as a nation stand by, celebrate and are very proud of our scientists at @isro for their perseverance and achievements so far . You all are truly inspiring." (sic)

Modi sent a tweet to her stating, "Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own. @AnushkaSharma." (sic)

Shekhar Kapur shared a picture of the Prime Minister consoling Sivan and giving him a warm hug, and captioned it, "When a picture is worth 1.2 billion hearts !" Modi replied to him "1.3 billion Indians are with @isro. They make us proud with their resilience and spirit of exploration." (sic)

After it was announced that ISRO had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2, people from all over the country expressed their support to ISRO through various social media platforms.