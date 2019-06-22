Chehre: Emraan Hashmi's First Look From The Film Will Make You Say, 'Why So Serious'!

We had earlier reported that Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan would be sharing the screen space for the first time in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. The film's shooting was wrapped earlier in June and now, the makers have released Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film.

Sharing his first look from the film on Twitter, the actor wrote, लाख लगादे ज़माना उजालों पे पेहरे शमा से भी होते हैं रोशन चेहरे - रूमी जाफ़री." Check out the picture-

Speaking about the film, producer Anand Pandit had earlier shared, "It is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends, some of whom are retired lawyers. They meet at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. It's an intriguing story with Bachchan saab as one of the lawyers, while Emraan plays a business tycoon. This is the first time that the two actors are working together. We are constructing a huge set of the bungalow at a Malad studio."

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan even delivered a 14-minute single take for the film. Tweeting about it, Oscar-winning sound artist Resul Pookutty later wrote, "Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."

Anand Pandit later shared, "I believe I am blessed to be a part of a film that has this historic scene. Giving a fourteen-minute shot is not only difficult but requires a dedication of a different kind. And add to it the way Amitji delivered it with finesse. There was pin drop silence on the sets followed by thunderous applause. He is legendary and an inspiration for each one of us."

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Kapoor and Annu Kapoor. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2019.

