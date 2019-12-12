Chhapaak: Aamir Khan And Alia Bhatt Are Moved By The Trailer Of Deepika Padukone’s Film

Ever since Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chapaak's trailer dropped, fans have been left in awe. Anticipation for this heart wrenching movie has gone up even more. Even celebrities from the Hindi film industry have had some incredible reactions to the trailer. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took to their social media to shower praises on the trailer.

Aamir Khan shared the trailer on his Twitter and wrote, "Great trailer, and such an important movie! My congratulations and best wishes to Meghna, Deepika, Vikrant, Fox, and the entire team. Love. a," (sic).

Alia Bhatt wrote that the trailer is "very, very moving" on her Instagram story. "You girls are special," she added, referring to Deepika and Chapaak's director Meghna Gulzar. Alia has worked with Meghna in 'Raazi'. Deepika replied, "Thank you so much Aaloo B." Alia's Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal also showered praises on the film's trailer in his Instagram story.

Yami Gautam tweeted, "A story that must be told ! A journey that must be shared ! Deepika , kudos to you for inspiring with such powerful cinema ! It broke my heart , yet made me smile with you ! Can't wait for it," (sic).

She continued in another tweet, "Vikrant, I have always admired your brilliance as an actor ! Every performance of yours has always stayed with the audience ! And with what sensitivity & restraint you have lived your role ,it speaks volume in the trailer itself ! Can't wait," (sic). Vikrant will be starring opposite Deepika in Chhapaak.

Chhapaak tells the moving story of acid attack survivour Malti, and is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal. It is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

