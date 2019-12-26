Ab Ladna Hai: Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone Share Impactful Message From Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10, 2020. The actress has shared a special unit from the film, which will definitely move you to take a step ahead for change. The video that also stars Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey will make you believe in the fact that one can bring about a change and create an impact in society.

Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the video with the caption 'Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai..Badalna hai.. Ab ladna hai'.

Along with Deepika Padukone, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has also posted the same on her social media, taking a step ahead to bring the change. The trailer of Chhapaak has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience, Deepika Padukone also received appreciation from celebrities.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production and Mriga Films, Chhapaak is all set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The film is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.