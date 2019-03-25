Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone As Malti Is An Epitome Of Strength & Courage In The Film's First Look!

Deepika Reveals Her First Look From Chhapaak

Revealing her character's name, Deepika unveiled her first look and captioned it as, A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak Releasing-10th January, 2020."

Deepika Will Also Be Turning A Producer With This Film

"When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer," Deepika was earlier quoted by a leading daily.

Laxmi Aggarwal On Deepika Starring In Chhapaak

"I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can't do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best. I want to thank Deepika ji, Meghna ji and the entire team who will be working together on the film," said Laxmi Aggarwal in an interview earlier.

The Film Also Stars Vikrant Massey

Speaking about working with Deepika for the first time, the actor earlier told Mid-day, "It's great to be sharing screen space with Deepika. Besides the fact that she gets the best dabba from home, her value for her craft makes me respect her even more. As far as our chemistry is concerned, we can't pre-empt emotions. A lot of chemistry comes spontaneously."