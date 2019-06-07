Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Transformation Into Malti Was Not Easy; Meghna Gulzar Tells Why!

Recently, Meghna Gulzar wrapped up the shooting schedule of Chhapaak where she posted an adorable picture on her social media and wrote a heartfelt message. The crew wrapped its Chhapaak schedule in 43 days, exactly how Meghna had visioned.

Deepika Padukone's first look had broken the internet as the audience couldn't recognise the difference between Deepika and Laxmi. Talking about the look and the whole process of makeup director Meghna Gulzar shared, "A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for Chhapaak, because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika's character will stay with her for life."

She further added, "There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti's presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti."

It was not easy for the leading lady to transform into an acid attack survivor. Deepika had to sit through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day. She further added, "But you won't see all that she went through behind the scenes on screen. And that's the most beautiful part,".

Deepika Padukone who is playing the lead role of Malti inspired by real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is already being appreciated for the portrayal she has undertaken. The whole team along with the actors and Meghna Gulzar herself has put their sweat and efforts in the process of making the film as the film is an attempt to shed light on the issue of acid violence in the country.

The film demands Deepika Pakukone to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities the victim feels as Malti, the character she is portraying.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced the similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 10th January 2020.

