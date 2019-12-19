Chhapaak Promotions In Delhi Cancelled; ‘It Will Be Insensitive To Promote Our Film At This Time’

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak's promotional leg in New Delhi has been cancelled on account of growing unrest and protests. Chhapaak team issued a statement saying that it would be insensitive on their part to promote their film in the nation's capital at this point in time.

"We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand," the statement read.

Over the past few days, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on in Delhi. Police brutality against protestors in Jamia Millia University caused an uproar among netizens. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal and others have expressed their solidarity with the student protestors.

The fact that other artists from the film industry have remained silent on the issue has irked many on social media. As a result, celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan have been subject to brutal trolling.

Chhapaak is a film by Meghna Gulzar, starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

