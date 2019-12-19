    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chhapaak Promotions In Delhi Cancelled; ‘It Will Be Insensitive To Promote Our Film At This Time’

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak's promotional leg in New Delhi has been cancelled on account of growing unrest and protests. Chhapaak team issued a statement saying that it would be insensitive on their part to promote their film in the nation's capital at this point in time.

      Deepika’s Chhapaak Promotions In Delhi Cancelled

      "We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand," the statement read.

      Over the past few days, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on in Delhi. Police brutality against protestors in Jamia Millia University caused an uproar among netizens. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal and others have expressed their solidarity with the student protestors.

      The fact that other artists from the film industry have remained silent on the issue has irked many on social media. As a result, celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan have been subject to brutal trolling.

      Chhapaak is a film by Meghna Gulzar, starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Chhapaak 'Nok Jhok' Song: Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey's Cute Moments Leave You With A Smile

      ALSO READ: Chhapaak Trailer Review: Netizens Lionise Deepika Padukone; Say Her Portrayal As Malti Is Phenomenal

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue