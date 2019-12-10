Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone As Acid-attack Survivor Malti Teaches Us To Always Choose Hope!

The wait is finally over as the trailer of Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film, 'Chhapaak' has finally hit the internet. Based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the actress plays the lead and is also co-producing this film. 'Chhapaak' also stars Vikrant Massey as Deepika's love interest.

The film revolves around Malti (Deepika Padukone) who is attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. 'Chhapaak' then takes us on a journey about surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.

Check out the trailer here.

Revealing the reason behind the film's title, Meghna Gulzar earlier shared in a Mumbai Mirror interview that they were toying with two titles- Gandhak, the Hindi word for sulphuric acid and Chhapaak, the sound of a splash. Finally, they settled for 'Chhapaak' as it strongly resonated with everyone and conveyed that the film is about acid violence almost immediately and quite effortlessly.

The filmmaker had also shared that Deepika Padukone will be a revelation in the film. She was quoted as saying, "Deepika is going to be a revelation in Chhapaak. It is a completely different side of Deepika which people will see." She further added, "It's amazing how quickly she picked up the stuff. Even her smile that she has throughout the film, it's not the Deepika Padukone smile. It's Malti's smile. Somewhere we found a middle path between Deepika's and Laxmi's smile. It's been fulfilling to have had her as a part of this film."

Going by the trailer, we can say that this will surely be one of Deepika Padukone's hard-hitting performances in her film career.

Meanwhile, Deepika said in one of her interviews that she was deeply moved after the film's narration as it's not just a story of violence but of strength, courage, hope and victory.

When Laxmi Aggarwal was asked about Deepika playing her reel version, she had said, "I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can't do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best."

Backed by Fox Studios, Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020. It will lock horns with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the box office.

