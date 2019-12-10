Chhapaak Trailer Review: Netizens Lionise Deepika Padukone; Say Her Portrayal As Malti Is Phenomenal

The trailer of the much-awaited Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is out now and we're totally speechless! We won't be wrong if we say that it's one of the best trailers of 2019. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) and received praises for her portrayal as Rani Padmavati. If Chhapaak turns out to be as brilliant as the trailer, DP is all set to bag yet another hit in her kitty.

Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone As Acid-attack Survivor Malti Teaches Us To Always Choose Hope!

Deepika plays the character of Malti - an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid in 2005 at the age of 15. The movie not only showcases her struggle but how Laxmi (played by Deepika) went ahead and became an inspiration for many girls!

Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Chhapaak's trailer...

Talha Godil @Talhagodil: "All the best to one of my favorite director @meghnagulzar

the trailer looks smashing @deepikapadukone is in complete of her elements giving chills down the spine."

Darshan Mahadevan @darshanmahadev3: "Deepika u have been the one of the versatile actress in india. Ur recent films shows ur talent. You are the perfect rolemodel for girls..i would say!

Proud to be a fan of urs! We need more films like this from you Deepika."

Abhishek Devadiga @abhisheksrkian: "Film #Chhapaak trailer out, and undoubtedly Deepika nails her character as Malti, Vikrant Messey has been fantastic with his character as well, Meghna Gulzar has protrayed the untold story which surely bring goosebumps No doubt the new year will begin with blockbuster #Chhapaak."

Sai Sindhu @saisindhu03: "#Chhapaak trailer is so amazing..such an emotional one..can't wait to watch the movie #DeepikaPadukone #ChhapaakTrailer."

Nishi Dubey @Nishi98285012: "Thankyou @deepikapadukone to make the people to feel how it feels...thank you for this movie ❤️."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also casts Vikrant Massey in a key role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

(Social media posts are unedited)