    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chhapaak Trailer Review: Netizens Lionise Deepika Padukone; Say Her Portrayal As Malti Is Phenomenal

      By
      |

      The trailer of the much-awaited Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is out now and we're totally speechless! We won't be wrong if we say that it's one of the best trailers of 2019. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) and received praises for her portrayal as Rani Padmavati. If Chhapaak turns out to be as brilliant as the trailer, DP is all set to bag yet another hit in her kitty.

      Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone As Acid-attack Survivor Malti Teaches Us To Always Choose Hope!

      Deepika plays the character of Malti - an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid in 2005 at the age of 15. The movie not only showcases her struggle but how Laxmi (played by Deepika) went ahead and became an inspiration for many girls!

      chhapaak-trailer

      Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Chhapaak's trailer...

      Talha Godil @Talhagodil: "All the best to one of my favorite director @meghnagulzar

      the trailer looks smashing @deepikapadukone is in complete of her elements giving chills down the spine."

      Darshan Mahadevan @darshanmahadev3: "Deepika u have been the one of the versatile actress in india. Ur recent films shows ur talent. You are the perfect rolemodel for girls..i would say!

      Proud to be a fan of urs! We need more films like this from you Deepika."

      Abhishek Devadiga @abhisheksrkian: "Film #Chhapaak trailer out, and undoubtedly Deepika nails her character as Malti, Vikrant Messey has been fantastic with his character as well, Meghna Gulzar has protrayed the untold story which surely bring goosebumps No doubt the new year will begin with blockbuster #Chhapaak."

      Sai Sindhu @saisindhu03: "#Chhapaak trailer is so amazing..such an emotional one..can't wait to watch the movie #DeepikaPadukone #ChhapaakTrailer."

      Nishi Dubey @Nishi98285012: "Thankyou @deepikapadukone to make the people to feel how it feels...thank you for this movie ❤️."

      Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also casts Vikrant Massey in a key role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: deepika padukone chhapaak
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue