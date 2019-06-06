Chhapaak Wrap-Up: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey Share An Adorable Frame With Meghna Gulzar

Deepika & Vikrant Are All Smiles With Meghna

The trio- Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar are all smiles in this picture. Meghna shared this click with a caption that read, "And we wrapped #Chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @masseysahib."

So Much Love

Another picture has Deepika and Meghna tightly hugging each other and it makes for such a candid moment!

Deepika Calls Chhapaak The 'Most Precious Film Of Her Career'

Earlier, Deepika had shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "& it's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies!🎬 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak."

The Actress Was Deeply Moved By The Film's Story

Earlier while speaking with a leading tabloid, the actress had shared, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."