Chhapaak Wrap-Up: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey Share An Adorable Frame With Meghna Gulzar
After 'Padmaavat', all eyes are towards Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak where the actress plays one of the most challenging characters of her career to tell a significant story. From the film going floors to the first look poster, every single update has added to the excitement of the fans. The film has Deepika sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey for the first time.
On Thursday, director Meghna Gulzar announced the film's wrap with two pictures from the sets along with a heartwarming message. Check it out here-
Deepika & Vikrant Are All Smiles With Meghna
The trio- Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar are all smiles in this picture. Meghna shared this click with a caption that read, "And we wrapped #Chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @masseysahib."
So Much Love
Another picture has Deepika and Meghna tightly hugging each other and it makes for such a candid moment!
Deepika Calls Chhapaak The 'Most Precious Film Of Her Career'
Earlier, Deepika had shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "& it's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies!🎬 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak."
The Actress Was Deeply Moved By The Film's Story
Earlier while speaking with a leading tabloid, the actress had shared, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."
Chhapaak is inspired by the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.
Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone BROKE DOWN On The First Day Of The Shoot!